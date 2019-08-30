Kellner Capital Has Lifted Navigators Group (NAVG) Stake by $324,300 as Share Price Were Volatile; Brf Sa (BRFS) Position Maintained by Gramercy Funds Management Llc

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 2.47M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 17/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: CO. VALUE HAS BEEN DESTROYED BY POWER DISPUTE; 18/04/2018 – ABILIO DINIZ PROPOSES PEDRO PARENTE AS BRF CHAIRMAN: PENINSULA; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS SHAREHOLDER ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT WITHDREW REQUEST TO CHANGE VOTING SYSTEM IN ASSEMBLY- STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against BRF S.A. and Certain Officers — BRFS; 16/03/2018 – Brazil sees solution for ban on BRF poultry exports to EU; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS PROPOSED NAMES INCLUDE FORMER AG MIN RODRIGUES TO THE BOARD TO HELP COMPANY FACE POTENTIAL TRADE BANS; 11/05/2018 – Brazil to pass U.S. as world’s largest soy producer in 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRF HOLDERS MEETING RESUMES; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Global Opportunities Exits Kraft Heinz, Cuts BRF; 05/03/2018 – Brazil investigators say BRF food inspection fraud started in 2012

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 547,644 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 12,700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 15,792 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 104,059 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 20,400 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 236,414 shares. Alpine Global Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.34% or 16,700 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4,910 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.61% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). 1,522 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 4,153 were reported by Envestnet Asset Inc. Champlain Inv Lc reported 0.52% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Water Island Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.13 million shares or 4.76% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Grp has 186,898 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.