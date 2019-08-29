Kellner Capital Has Lifted Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $7.55 Million; Bluemar Capital Management Boosted Wisdomtree Invts (WETF) Position by $631,449

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (WETF) by 30.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 90,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.17% . The hedge fund held 383,151 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 292,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wisdomtree Invts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.48M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 47,968 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 09/03/2018 – WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend Fund Goes Above 50D-MA; 29/05/2018 – WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Below 200-D-MA; 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – WisdomTree US Total Dividend Fund Closes Below 200-Day MA; 14/05/2018 – WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend Fund Forms Golden Cross; 12/04/2018 – WisdomTree Completes Acquisition Of ETF Securities’ European Exchange-Traded Commodity, Currency And Short-and-Leveraged Business; 08/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily Outflows $159.8M; 23/03/2018 – WisdomTree US Earnings 500 Fund Closes Below 200-Day MA; 29/03/2018 – WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Above 200D-MA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $989,018 activity.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 32,848 shares to 216,319 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,650 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

