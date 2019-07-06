Kellner Capital Has Lifted Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position by $6.18 Million; Share Value Were Volatile; Beck Mack & Oliver Has Upped Centurylink Com (CTL) Stake by $4.95 Million; Share Price Declined

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 449,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.87 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.32 million, up from 6.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 4.82M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FCC unanimous on authorizing automatic robocall blocking – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Investors Should Learn From My Mistake – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, CenturyLink, Delphi, GM, Ford, Intel, KB Home, Micron, Nordstrom, Nvidia, Tesla, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Black Lotus Labs identifies tiering structure of pervasive botnet – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Don’t Lose Faith – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Cap Management Limited Com holds 0% or 205 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 56,742 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Platinum Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 201,059 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss stated it has 141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 88 shares. Mount Lucas Management LP invested in 484,313 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 16,802 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 46,400 shares. Madison Inv Inc has invested 0.1% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 600,000 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 490,116 shares. Quantitative Investment Management holds 962,200 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase owns 793,000 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. 20,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) by 86,576 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $117.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,130 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Cap.Holdgs.Ltd. (NYSE:AXS).