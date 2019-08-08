Kellner Capital Has Increased Its Holding in Navigators Group (NAVG) by $324,300 as Market Value Were Volatile; Penn Capital Management Co Maintains Stake in Cryolife (CRY)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 738.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 53,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 60,735 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 22,499 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE SEES FY ADJ EPS 0.29C TO 0.32C, EST. 41C; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC CRY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $254.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $250.0 MLN – $256.0 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Rev $61.9M; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 21/04/2018 – DJ CryoLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRY); 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$256M; 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Adj EPS 2c

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 314,523 shares in its portfolio. Thb Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 4,524 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.05% or 72,707 shares. 8,387 were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. Ameriprise Financial holds 129,713 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 13,437 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 75,582 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 9,065 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Trust has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 18 shares. Vanguard accumulated 0.01% or 2.69M shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Glenmede Trust Communications Na stated it has 3,215 shares. Northern Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 727,167 shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 340 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CRY shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 2.16% less from 26.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 7,404 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 3,149 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 6,489 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 31,254 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 39,868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 973 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,519 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 59,000 shares. Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 60,600 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Sg Americas Lc reported 12,707 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 11,689 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 850 shares. 268,215 are held by Thb Asset Mngmt.