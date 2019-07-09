Kellner Capital Has Decreased U S G (USG) Position by $769,700; Targa Res (TRGP) Holding Increased by Peconic Partners Llc

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 677.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.04 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 1.88 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/04/2018 – KNAUF COMMENTS ON USG’S DISAPPOINTING 1Q EARNINGS RESULTS; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG; 08/03/2018 – USG REAFFIRMS YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS IN LETTER CONTINUES TO DENY OR DELAY RESPONSE TO REQUEST, WILL UNFORTUNATELY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO COMMENCE ACTION IN COURTS; 30/04/2018 – ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HOLDERS VOTE “AGAINST” DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – USG Reaffirms Its 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SEES USG NEEDING ‘SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT’; 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY BRKa.N SAYS ITS PRESENT INTENTION IS TO VOTE AGAINST FOUR DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY USG USG.N — STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG DENIAL OF REQUEST FOR MATERIALS VIOLATES RIGHTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Associate Management accumulated 1.76 million shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 94,597 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Comm has 0.08% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Charles Schwab Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 685,407 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 219,925 shares. Yakira Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 120,343 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 3.77M shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Starr Int reported 93,804 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Ruggie Capital Gru owns 1,000 shares. Kellner Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 40,600 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 530 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 249,591 shares to 267,391 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd invested 2.19% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 33,243 shares. Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Luminus Management Limited owns 0.12% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 139,600 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.35 million shares. 341,747 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Sit Associates Inc stated it has 76,000 shares. Brookfield Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.67 million shares. First Fincl Corp In reported 629 shares stake. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ironwood Ltd Liability holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Penbrook Management invested in 0.44% or 10,225 shares. Avalon Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).