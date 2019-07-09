Kellner Capital Has Cut Position in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) as Share Price Rose; As Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Cut Holding by $519,400

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $200.1. About 1.11 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $95.55. About 2.10M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.05M for 16.14 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – EZU, NXPI, CCEP, AER – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NXP Premieres EdgeVerse Platform Brand to Support its Fast-Growing Edge Compute Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: BOOM, LAMR, NXPI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares to 135,600 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 249,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares to 259,153 shares, valued at $20.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth reported 13,778 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Sfmg Lc has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 112,606 shares. Monetary Grp Incorporated holds 10,985 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory holds 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 55 shares. Insur Tx has 66,225 shares. 402 are owned by Carroll Finance Assoc. Cadence Retail Bank Na reported 2,266 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.4% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 12,365 shares. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Limited owns 3,186 shares. 7,758 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Axa holds 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 81,640 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,062 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is Why a REIT Could Be Great for Canopy Growth Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is the High Multiple of Canopy Growth Stock Beginning to Fade? – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Surprising Marijuana Stocks That Raised Their Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Great Cannabis Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 23, 2019.