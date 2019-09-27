Kellner Capital Has Boosted Stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) by $583,100 as Market Valuation Rose; Sit Investment Associates Holding in Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Has Boosted by $1.73 Million as Stock Declined

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) by 172.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 14,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 23,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 1.03 million shares traded or 161.80% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 224,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14 million, up from 213,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 431,582 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold LOPE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 41.96 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,857 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 2,221 shares. Fil stated it has 0.2% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 72,343 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). First Republic Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Tributary Lc accumulated 9,900 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 105,802 shares in its portfolio. 296,484 are owned by Northern Trust Corp. Stephens Mngmt Gp Ltd Co owns 0.72% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 322,857 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 225,431 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 16,694 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Washington Mgmt has 0.61% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 4,600 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation owns 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 4,300 shares to 675 shares, valued at $62,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 70,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,515 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond (DHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 2,103 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings has 0.03% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Mufg Americas holds 0% or 381 shares in its portfolio. 2.91M were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Sol Mgmt reported 0.73% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moreover, Alberta has 0.19% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 422,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 35,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 11,674 are held by Jane Street Gp Limited Co. Chickasaw has 0.01% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Clearbridge Invs Limited Co invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Scharf Invests Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 6,758 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 15,650 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.