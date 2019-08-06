Kellner Capital Decreased Its U S G (USG) Stake by $769,700; Shares Were Volatile; Matrix Asset Advisors Lifted Its Viacom New (VIAB) Position by $754,404 as Shares Rose

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 11/04/2018 – USG Corporation Honored with Lean Six Sigma Project of the Year Award; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees Today; 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Buyout Offer But Courting Likely Not Over — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD DISCUSSES KNAUF CAMPAIGN IN FILING; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG STANDSTILL PROVISIONS TERMINATE ON AUGUST 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP – ISSUED STATEMENTS IN RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GEBR. KNAUF KG; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer “Substantially Undervalues the Company; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Says All-Cash Offer for USG Repesents ‘Substantial Immediate Cash-Certain Value’; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed building products maker USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf; 10/04/2018 – Knauf turns up heat on USG, urges shareholders to vote against directors

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 26,943 shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 302,182 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, up from 275,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 5.09 million shares traded or 38.58% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 128,800 shares to 213,400 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

More recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Univar Solutions Names Jeanette Press as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 461,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 362,312 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,066 shares. Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 39.00M shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 13,061 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,933 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement reported 15,334 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs owns 7,725 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 9,082 shares in its portfolio. S Muoio Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.94% or 49,000 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 363,833 shares. Smithfield owns 16,221 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0.02% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 450 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,477 shares to 270,309 shares, valued at $27.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 125,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,267 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).