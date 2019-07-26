Kellner Capital Cut Its Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Holding by $9.47 Million; As Sarepta Therapeutics Com (SRPT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Boston Advisors Has Increased Holding

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.26. About 1.89 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Com (SRPT) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 3,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,255 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 7,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $149.63. About 289,761 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta plays nice with the FDA, sets out plans for second Duchenne approval by year’s end $SRPT +3%; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares to 135,600 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 3,377 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 87,655 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0.14% or 43,431 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Llc holds 3.47% or 845,168 shares in its portfolio. Atika Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.18% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 634,045 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 21,377 shares. 1.20 million are held by Avoro Advsr Limited Liability Company. Atria Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,889 shares. C World Grp A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 25,329 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Amalgamated State Bank holds 15,158 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 35 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 67,649 shares to 434,326 shares, valued at $51.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enhanced Short Maturity Active (MINT) by 3,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,955 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (NYSE:ADM).