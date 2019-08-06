Kellner Capital Continues to Hold Position in Navigators Group (NAVG); Ing Groep Nv Lowered Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 38.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 19,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 31,603 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $863,000, down from 51,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 14.24% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 6.67 million shares traded or 32.98% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Tower Rech Capital (Trc) has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 514,327 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd Llc. Renaissance Technology owns 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 32,300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 19,090 shares. Sun Life Incorporated owns 602 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 55,176 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tompkins holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 15,831 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 6 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn accumulated 866,354 shares. Moreover, Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Co has 0.3% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 500 were reported by Jnba Advsr. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 24,475 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 14,912 shares to 23,196 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J.. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Lc holds 4.76% or 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Limited has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Pnc Fin Services Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Sg Americas Secs Limited holds 104,059 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc has 24,072 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.06% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.03% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 75,582 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) or 2,500 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 45,265 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability owns 5,800 shares. 281,793 are held by Geode Mngmt. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 17,760 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).