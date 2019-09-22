Kellner Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Celegene (CELG); American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Market Value Rose While American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Cut Its Position

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Celegene Corp (CELG) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 188,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42M, up from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Celegene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 789,258 shares traded or 115.66% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 15,420 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 16 shares. The New Jersey-based Architects Incorporated has invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 456,682 shares stake. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd owns 16,985 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 17,391 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.06% or 51,424 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Gulf National Bank (Uk) has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 3,254 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Ls Inv Ltd reported 5,435 shares stake. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 135,824 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 368,846 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 799,819 shares.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 13.82 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Financial Group boosts annual dividend by 12.5% – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Neon Leadership Transition – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Financial Group: This 5.875% Baby Bond Is Now Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “William Vens Named Assistant Vice President & Assistant Treasurer of American Financial Group, Inc. – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Share Price Is Up 72% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 31,800 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 714,154 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 256,660 shares stake. Guardian Capital Lp stated it has 4,677 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.18 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,471 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gru has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 3.64 million are owned by Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp. Rnc Capital, California-based fund reported 2,750 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Appleton Prtn Ma holds 8,019 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tang Cap Ltd reported 111,844 shares. Community Bancorp Na holds 0.02% or 870 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Announces Sale of Celgene’s Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.