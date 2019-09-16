Kellner Capital Boosted Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding by $1.99 Million as Valuation Rose; Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Price Rose While Grassi Investment Management Has Trimmed Position

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 387,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34M, up from 355,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 1.68 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – OFFERING IDENTITY PROTECTION FOR ALL CURRENT AND NEW CONSUMER CLIENTS AT NO COST ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 21/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2); 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 16/05/2018 – Extraction Oil at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 301,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54 million, down from 312,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 4.05M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) by 58,727 shares to 237,237 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 23,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.06M for 16.75 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

