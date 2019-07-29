Keller Group PLC (LON:KLR) Stock Rating Maintained at Peel Hunt; Lear (LEA) Covered By 5 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lear had 19 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15800 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $17400 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Longbow maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 19. Longbow maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Monday, March 4. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $190 target. See Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $172.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $155.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy New Target: $190 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $174.0000 Maintain

Keller Group PLC (LON:KLR) stock had its “Add” Rating kept by research analysts at Peel Hunt in an analyst note made public on Monday morning.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.07 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 9.36 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Larkin Terrence B sold $2.95M worth of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 18,985 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Inc holds 0.02% or 14,350 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 15,800 shares. 39 are owned by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 92,831 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 0.21% stake. D E Shaw And invested in 5,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.29% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 180,200 shares. Basswood Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 1.08% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Denali Advsr Limited Liability has 1.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Parkside Finance Comml Bank & Tru invested in 0% or 5 shares. Spitfire Lc has invested 4.56% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.24% or 204,012 shares. 18,641 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Barclays Public Ltd reported 141,471 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise invested in 272,991 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lear Corporation(LEA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lear Falls After Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowered Guidance – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RBC Downgrades Lear, Says Margin Pressure To Continue Into 2020 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 224,784 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS

The stock decreased 1.22% or GBX 8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 648. About 69,291 shares traded. Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of 466.95 million GBP. The firm offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhances target areas in the ground and control groundwater flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides heavy foundation solutions, including bored, CFA, driven piling, marine and near shore structures, and underpin solutions; earth retention systems that are used to solve a range of geotechnical solutions comprising slope stabilization and excavation support.