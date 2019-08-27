Keith Maxwell just Paid for 34,726 shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE), be careful if you are short!; Last Week AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Analysts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Ratings Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Acelrx (NASDAQ:ACRX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acelrx has $10 highest and $700 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 305.03% above currents $2.0986 stock price. Acelrx had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9 target in Monday, March 11 report. FBR Capital maintained AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was reinitiated on Monday, August 5 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Friday, March 8. See AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $7.0000 Reinitiate

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley Fbr

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 8.46% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited invested in 83,680 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) or 33,004 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 0% or 562,503 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) for 42,802 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Da Davidson And has 0% invested in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) for 47,000 shares. Sectoral Asset Inc reported 0.03% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 104,106 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 174,175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oz Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Northern accumulated 130,508 shares or 0% of the stock. Gru One Trading L P invested in 0% or 8,717 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). 62,542 are owned by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company has market cap of $166.70 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $68,440 activity. ASADORIAN RAFFI bought 3,647 shares worth $10,248. $9,088 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares were bought by Angotti Vincent J.. Palmer Pamela P bought $2,360 worth of stock or 840 shares. On Thursday, February 28 Dasu Badri N bought $25,869 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) or 9,206 shares. 19,000 shares were bought by EDWARDS MARK G, worth $56,890 on Tuesday, March 12. Hamel Lawrence G also bought $10,346 worth of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) on Thursday, February 28.

The director of Spark Energy Inc, Keith Maxwell, has just acquired – 34,726 shares of the corporation he’s leading – coming to a total transaction of $354,977 USD (this based on average share price of $10.2). It seems he is very active lately as in the last 30 days, he quietly purchased additional 9,436 shares of the company, worth $98,182 USD. The probability of this purchase staying a secret is super low because it’s new, with Keith Maxwell now holding 2.59 million shares — that is 10%+ of the Company’s market cap.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Spark Energy, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.26 million shares or 4.44% less from 9.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Invesco Ltd stated it has 29,733 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) or 12,669 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Sei Investments owns 38,939 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 208,643 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 14,828 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has 68,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 20,935 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Pnc Services owns 24,000 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 22 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.88 million activity. The insider Maxwell W Keith III bought 30,010 shares worth $316,606.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $339.29 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It has a 51.11 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.