Keith Maxwell Insider Trade for 836 Shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE); SUNDRUG CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (SDGCF) Sellers Decreased By 26.76% Their Shorts

SUNDRUG CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) had a decrease of 26.76% in short interest. SDGCF’s SI was 108,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.76% from 148,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1084 days are for SUNDRUG CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SDGCF)’s short sellers to cover SDGCF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 167 shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The director of Spark Energy Inc and firm’s insider Keith Maxwell acquired 836 shares of the company based on the avg. market share price that is $10.4 for share. The reported shares are worth approximately $8,678 U.S Dollars. Keith is trying to silently increase his company’s share, same as he did in the last 30 days. He obtained another 8,600 shares worth $89,504 USD. Now, Keith Maxwell has rights to 2.55 million shares or around 10%+ of the Company’s market cap. These insider shares were acquired on August 16, 2019 and the Form 4 that contains the public information, filed with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission can be found here.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $371.78 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. It has a 56 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 22 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. On Thursday, May 30 Maxwell W Keith III bought $156,853 worth of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) or 15,701 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Spark Energy, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.26 million shares or 4.44% less from 9.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation reported 140,776 shares. 4,615 are held by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation. D E Shaw Com Incorporated reported 43,378 shares. Sei holds 38,939 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Com has invested 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). 1,012 are held by Ameritas Investment. Moreover, Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). 291,201 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.01% or 12,669 shares. 24,000 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Group. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,474 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heartland owns 354,650 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,043 shares.

More notable recent Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) CEO Nathan Kroeker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K Spark Energy, Inc. For: Aug 07 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Spark Energy, Inc. Announces Management Changes Nasdaq:SPKE – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 66,801 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has risen 18.27% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Loss $41.8M; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SIMPLIFY, STREAMLINE, AND OPTIMIZE ORGANIZATION; 10/05/2018 – PrvEqtyNws [Reg]: Limerston Capital Eyes £100 Million Exit of Spark Energy; 10/05/2018 – Spark Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt, sources say [21:45 GMT15 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids, sources say [19:00 BST25 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA SIMILAR TO 2017; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – AGREED TO REINTEGRATE EMPLOYEES AND OPERATIONS OF RETAILCO SERVICES, LLC