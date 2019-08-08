Keefe Bruyette \u0026 Woods Reports Green Dot (GDOT) Downgrade and $35.0000 Target; Futurefuel (FF)’s Sentiment Is 1.7

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was decreased by Keefe Bruyette \u0026 Woods from “Outperform” rating to “Market Perform” rating in a research note revealed to clients on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $35.0000 target price on the stock. Keefe Bruyette \u0026 Woods’s target price indicates a potential downside of -25.94% from the stock’s last price.

Futurefuel Corp (FF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 68 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 40 decreased and sold equity positions in Futurefuel Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 20.42 million shares, up from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Futurefuel Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 33 Increased: 49 New Position: 19.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green Dot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Green Dot Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Green Dot (GDOT) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c, Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/07: (CVNA) (STMP) (SYMC) Higher; (GDOT) (ANGI) (ICUI) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot’s New Bank Account — Here’s Why Investors Should Pay Attention – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Green Dot has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $86.67’s average target is 83.39% above currents $47.26 stock price. Green Dot had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of GDOT in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94 target in Monday, February 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust.

The stock increased 1.96% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 826,966 shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 22.9 P/E ratio. The company??s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Green Dot Corporation shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 20,287 were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 876 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 44,963 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 336,868 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.12% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 6,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 191,117 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 0.05% or 881,200 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 34,776 shares. Panagora Asset has 0.07% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 264,376 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 550,575 shares. 771,782 are owned by Northern Tru. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 9,897 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FutureFuel Releases 2018 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:FF – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “FutureFuel to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FutureFuel Doesn’t Have Much More Downside – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. for 299,450 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp owns 49,089 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menta Capital Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 16,111 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,590 shares.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 86,997 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has declined 13.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $474.18 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 20.77 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.