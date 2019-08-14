Keating Investment Counselors Trimmed Intel (INTC) Position; Amtech Systems (ASYS) Shorts Down By 1.15%

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 21.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 30,545 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 111,312 shares with $5.98 million value, down from 141,857 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $213.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 29.37 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD

Amtech Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ASYS) had a decrease of 1.15% in short interest. ASYS’s SI was 524,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.15% from 530,600 shares previously. With 68,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Amtech Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s short sellers to cover ASYS’s short positions. The SI to Amtech Systems Inc’s float is 4.49%. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 63,318 shares traded or 13.02% up from the average. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) has risen 4.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ASYS News: 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG WAS $63.1 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q EPS 19c; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 10/05/2018 – AMTECH SYSTEMS INC – GROSS MARGIN FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN MID TO UPPER 20 PERCENT RANGE; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems Sees 3Q Rev $34M-$37M; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 12/03/2018 SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer; 10/05/2018 – Amtech Systems 2Q Rev $32.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amtech Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASYS)

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.58’s average target is 14.39% above currents $46.84 stock price. Intel had 30 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5600 target in Friday, May 10 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, June 10. Northland Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields Ltd invested in 45,457 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Camarda Financial Ltd reported 2,110 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 398,973 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 62,982 shares. Wafra Incorporated has 28,120 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 4.39 million shares. Clark Estates Inc holds 0.17% or 20,537 shares. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 58,100 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.35% or 10,485 shares. Foundry Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 393,098 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Limited reported 437,411 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 1.86 million shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 7,315 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.91% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.23% or 45,338 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.37B for 9.92 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold Amtech Systems, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 7.90 million shares or 5.04% more from 7.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc holds 250,748 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 74,914 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0% in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 44,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 62,150 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) for 29,781 shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). D E Shaw And holds 16,187 shares. Blackrock accumulated 126,526 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 35,615 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 121,500 shares. Earnest Llc has 0% invested in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 19,508 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 86,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 8,714 shares.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $74.05 million. It operates in three divisions: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. It currently has negative earnings. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

