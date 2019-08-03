Keating Investment Counselors Trimmed Holding in Intel (INTC) by $1.62 Million as Shares Declined; Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding Has Boosted by Quantum Capital Management Llc

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 1.13M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Plans Animal Health Spinoff, Expects More Than $1 Bln — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – 2018 EPS WILL HAVE IMPACT OF ONE-TIME TRANSFER TAXES OF ABOUT $0.03 PER SHARE, RELATED TO COMPLETING TRANSACTION

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 30,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 111,312 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 141,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32M shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Partners Ltd owns 36,160 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Old Republic Intll has 1.54% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.07 million shares. Fred Alger invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America owns 12,969 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.46% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 480,348 shares. Birinyi Assoc Inc invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 24,497 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 3.68M shares stake. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 1.53% or 106,670 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Management Lc reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Community Fincl Bank Na holds 155,950 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corp has 23,990 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 37,189 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Round Table Ltd Llc has 0.33% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 18,089 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,109 shares. Bokf Na invested in 4,678 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 91,906 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 1.51 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ashfield Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 66,558 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 16.47 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 170,962 shares. Zebra Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,762 shares. Generation Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 11.02 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 11,788 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lincoln Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 6,500 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 41,244 shares. Riverbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 384,160 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 10,006 shares.

