Keating Investment Counselors Stake in Cummins (CMI) Has Decreased by $827,390 as Stock Price Declined; Digi Intl Com (DGII) Stock Price Rose While Teton Advisors Increased Its Stake

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digi Intl Inc Com (DGII) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 31,819 shares as the company's stock rose 1.63% . The institutional investor held 116,620 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 84,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 25,069 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company's stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $24.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $154.25. About 458,518 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.71% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 8,175 shares. Agf Invests America stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 12,836 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer & has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 600 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 36,361 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 41,764 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 510,397 shares stake. Dubuque Bancorporation owns 461 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Skylands Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank reported 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,202 shares. 6,362 are held by Virtu Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company. Argent Trust invested in 0.04% or 2,469 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0% or 1,732 shares in its portfolio.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New Com (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 12,580 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lending Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).