Keating Investment Counselors Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $509,340 as Share Value Declined; Pentwater Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 13,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 159,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 146,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 2.78 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 416,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.84M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.22. About 397,860 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 21,802 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 54,483 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.06% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma has invested 0.09% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Citadel Advsrs stated it has 174,114 shares. Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 257,375 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 0% or 5,826 shares. Gam Ag reported 21,200 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Herald Mgmt Limited reported 192,270 shares stake. Israel-based Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited has invested 0.35% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 3,690 were reported by Bancorp Hapoalim Bm. 2,188 are held by Usa Portformulas.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

