Keating Investment Counselors Raised Its Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stake by $2.30 Million; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $10.57 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 377,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.97 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.69 million, down from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 12.02 million shares traded or 66.68% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.68 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtn Llc reported 924,500 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 18,007 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division stated it has 10,334 shares. Twin Mgmt Inc owns 80,360 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 16,302 shares. 113,856 were reported by Cibc Markets Corporation. Orleans Cap Mgmt La stated it has 35,235 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Co holds 10,221 shares. Westpac Corp accumulated 390,287 shares or 0% of the stock. National Service Wi accumulated 39,705 shares. Whitnell & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1,600 shares. Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Jane Street Ltd Company invested in 0% or 22,978 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 585,344 shares. M&R Capital Management Inc reported 3,223 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Freestone Holdg Ltd has 0.28% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 170,316 shares. 237,346 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate State Bank invested in 3,919 shares or 0.02% of the stock. J Goldman Com Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 57,286 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lincoln National owns 7,219 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 324,541 shares stake. Cap Mgmt Associate reported 28,950 shares. Pitcairn owns 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 17,221 shares. The New York-based Miller Howard Invests New York has invested 0.96% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 32,735 were reported by Pinnacle Associates. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

