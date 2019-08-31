Keating Investment Counselors Raised Its Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) as Stock Rose; Take (TTWO) Holder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Decreased Stake by $1.11 Million as Valuation Rose

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 43.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 15,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 26,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 862,911 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39M shares traded or 66.54% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,325 shares to 10,075 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet (ZMH) by 2,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

