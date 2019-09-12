Keating Investment Counselors Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $509,340 as Shares Declined; Canal Insurance Company Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson Ord (JNJ) Holding by $6.95 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 13,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 159,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 146,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 17.51 million shares traded or 64.43% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Ord (JNJ) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 5.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs holds 2.24M shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division reported 161,920 shares. S&Co holds 15,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Republic Invest Management reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.63% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 193,783 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Llc accumulated 1.13% or 55,377 shares. Fiduciary Wi reported 11.25M shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 77,802 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Incorporated reported 1.19 million shares. St James Inv Co Ltd Liability Com holds 2.99% or 782,874 shares in its portfolio. Colony Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 263,438 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 13,890 shares to 9,835 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,710 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sta Wealth Limited Com invested in 10,823 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Company owns 47,167 shares. Park Corp Oh holds 339,020 shares. 84,952 are held by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Legacy Private Trust Com invested in 0.63% or 39,477 shares. Albion Finance Group Inc Incorporated Ut owns 11,970 shares. Mgmt Assoc reported 1,668 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 11.69 million shares. Bell Bank & Trust reported 3,590 shares. Boston Research And Mngmt Inc holds 9,475 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Limited Co accumulated 6,029 shares. Chilton Investment Communication Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 12,177 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 5.19 million shares stake. Jnba Advsr stated it has 13,391 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

