Keating Investment Counselors Raised Its Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by $2.30 Million; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Value Declined, Harber Asset Management Has Upped Position by $2.42 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 992,050 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 86,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 227,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 140,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 509,845 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 61,882 shares to 179,622 shares, valued at $10.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 358,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,205 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aravt Global Limited Liability owns 771,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 84,132 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 118,165 are held by Clarkston Capital Limited Company. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.68 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 18,600 shares. Gmt holds 1.63% or 1.73M shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Co holds 388,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fosun holds 0.08% or 43,000 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Rampart Invest Management Ltd reported 9,467 shares stake. Strs Ohio has 207,416 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 4,227 shares. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd owns 0.59% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 143,058 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ (LKQ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Ca invested in 95,709 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sterling holds 29,101 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Innovations Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 26,590 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 161,359 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank Trust has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability holds 316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Windward Cap Ca holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 86,096 shares. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 0.02% or 7,704 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.04% stake. Guyasuta Investment holds 0.35% or 118,517 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Communications Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 10,134 shares. Fiduciary Counselling invested in 29.88% or 263,161 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.1% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.02M shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.