Keating Investment Counselors Position in Cummins (CMI) Trimmed as Stock Rose; As Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Market Value Rose, Navellier & Associates Has Increased by $685,032 Its Holding

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $171.69. About 33,497 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) by 107.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 9,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,130 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 3,304 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 97.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 93.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 Fox Factory Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Mar. 20; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 18/04/2018 – Fox Factory, Inc. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. The insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900. $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citi Upgrades Cummins, Cites Improving Chinese Environment – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cummins Announces 15 Percent Increase To Dividend – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: Keep On Trucking With This Undervalued Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na owns 86,775 shares. St Germain D J Company invested in 1.55% or 90,369 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 14,201 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Limited Company holds 0% or 94 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Signaturefd Lc reported 1,689 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares owns 706 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Company holds 0.04% or 5,835 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 509,719 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 77,599 shares. Dt Investment Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.62% or 27,976 shares. M&R Capital owns 500 shares. 4,241 are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Moreover, Tru Advisors Lc has 0.21% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52 million for 9.89 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp. (NYSE:HEI) by 28,500 shares to 108,305 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,988 shares, and cut its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR).

More notable recent Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Goodyear (GT) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decrease Y/Y – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Operations Expansion – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BorgWarner (BWA) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ford (F) to Sell Its Idle Plants in Russia, Seeks Buyers – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 134 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 472,285 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). 32,352 were accumulated by Chatham Grp Inc Inc. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,014 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate holds 0.16% or 2,273 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 0% of its portfolio in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co reported 13,815 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 213,745 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) or 159,831 shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.04% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Alliancebernstein LP owns 50,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 15,968 shares in its portfolio.