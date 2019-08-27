Keating Investment Counselors Position in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Has Decreased by $2.26 Million as Market Value Rose; Private Capital Management Cut Holding in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by $7.77 Million as Shares Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 56,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 80,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 1.30M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 27/04/2018 – EMA Committee Recommends Expanded Use of AstraZeneca Cancer Drug; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – APPOINTED LISA ANSON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) AND TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Grants Moxetumomab Pasudotox BLA Priority Review Status; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – 65.08 PCT VOTES CAST AT AGM TO APPROVE ANNUAL REPORT ON REMUNERATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 31 2017; 34.92 PCT VOTES CAST AGAINST THE RESOLUTION; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 13/03/2018 – AVILLION SAYS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPING PT027 THROUGH A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME, WILL FINANCE PROGRAMME THROUGH TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 129,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 258,678 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, down from 388,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 79,671 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 148,635 shares to 151,435 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 981,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 1.28% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Qs Investors Limited Company owns 2,900 shares. 1,200 are held by Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability. Ima Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). 18,260 were reported by Gam Hldg Ag. Synovus Fincl holds 700 shares. 9,341 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Company. Earnest Partners Llc reported 65 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 871 shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Assoc Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 4,500 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group has invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com owns 89,951 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sasco Capital Inc Ct invested in 0.06% or 11,179 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.19B for 24.98 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.