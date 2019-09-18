Keating Investment Counselors Lowered Its Position in Merck & Co New (MRK) as Shares Rose; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Boosted Stake by $59.06 Million as Share Price Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 3421.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 2.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.86M, up from 78,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 2.77M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 16/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 15,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 80,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, down from 96,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.03. About 5.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/04/2018 – MERCK INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 227.1M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 08/03/2018 – STADA STAG.DE CEO SAYS IF MERCK WERE TO CHANGE DEAL STRUCTURE, VOLUME OF MERCK OTC BUSINESS FOR SALE, MAY THINK ABOUT IT; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt invested 0.72% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney owns 94,040 shares. Personal Cap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mcmillion Cap Inc accumulated 40,817 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 23,028 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Country Club Tru Na accumulated 156,570 shares. Westwood Corp Il accumulated 0.04% or 3,353 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 488,910 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 554,463 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors Lp has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Amer Mgmt Company reported 26,745 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Baltimore has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.29% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Clear Street Mkts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 842,549 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.61 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 46,174 shares to 269,614 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST) by 324,100 shares to 29,450 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 595,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,057 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC).