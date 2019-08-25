Keating Investment Counselors Lowered Cummins (CMI) Holding as Shares Declined; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Upped Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $2.06 Million as Shares Declined

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 3,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Amazon and Google have not yet agreed to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.53M shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,000 shares to 508,740 shares, valued at $27.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

