Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake by $1.25 Million; Calamos Wealth Management Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 5,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 19,080 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 24,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39M shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bancshares, Indiana-based fund reported 14,008 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Co owns 17,825 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 3.26 million shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 285,600 shares. Bb&T Ltd owns 159,802 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 324,973 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 0.14% or 1,319 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc reported 2,278 shares. Cumberland Advisors Inc invested in 900 shares. Interest Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mairs And Power invested in 2,695 shares. Covington Capital Management reported 0.45% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 1.07% stake. Axa holds 0.32% or 343,569 shares. Brookstone Management owns 5,692 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 43,209 shares to 64,330 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 43,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,852 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

