Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake; Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (HYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 20 funds increased or started new positions, while 14 reduced and sold their positions in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 5.70 million shares, down from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 14 New Position: 6.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 37.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keating Investment Counselors Inc acquired 51,975 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 189,710 shares with $4.59M value, up from 137,735 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 4.23M shares traded or 51.92% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 54,094 shares traded. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) has risen 7.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 936,260 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 912,281 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.33% invested in the company for 257,855 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 34,687 shares.

