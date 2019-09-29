Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $509,340 as Stock Declined; Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Share Price Rose While Scopia Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 983,005 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.24 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 780,341 shares traded or 42.23% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MK&A Acquired by Former PTC Therapeutics President Cláudia Hirawat; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 13,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 159,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 146,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis holds 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 131,346 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.52% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whitnell Co reported 26,816 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Group One Trading Lp holds 0.01% or 26,291 shares in its portfolio. Hills Bank & has 25,149 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.03% or 5,539 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Limited Liability holds 157,693 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Co owns 14,250 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. North American Management accumulated 6,823 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sageworth Trust holds 5,784 shares. Engy Opportunities Cap Lc owns 64,635 shares for 6.41% of their portfolio.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 13,890 shares to 9,835 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,107 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 62,500 shares to 604,600 shares, valued at $177.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 111,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 121,826 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,898 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 279,145 shares. Shanda Asset Limited holds 0.25% or 30,332 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De has 365,931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 309,296 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 5.07M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 435,092 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And has 837,222 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 8,697 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 4.50M shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Company Inc has 0.01% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

