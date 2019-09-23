Keating Investment Counselors Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Lifted by $1.18 Million as Share Price Declined; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $3.01 Million as Shares Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 21,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 120,418 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, up from 98,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 3.57M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.56. About 831,408 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – China Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal, Signaling Thaw With U.S; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson Communication holds 2,809 shares. Cleararc invested in 3,548 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 319,877 shares. Howland Cap Management reported 4,827 shares stake. Hap Trading Lc invested in 0.24% or 35,453 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Lc reported 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 35,369 are held by Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com. Advent Mgmt De has 30,000 shares. Hightower Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 3,843 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Co owns 112,106 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. 153 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 33,932 shares.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 98,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,433 shares to 50,710 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,494 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).