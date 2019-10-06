Keating Investment Counselors Has Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $509,340; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Raised Holding

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 13,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 159,825 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 146,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 15,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 55,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.20M, up from 40,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.14. About 910,436 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. 16,140 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $3.23 million.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,827 shares to 4,655 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 9,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02M shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

More notable recent The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Murphy USA Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Estee Lauder +5% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “EstÃ©e Lauder names Deirdre Stanley EVP and general counsel – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap Management reported 2,200 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% or 36,729 shares. Axiom Intl Invsts Limited Com De has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 921,683 shares. Retail Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 2.40M shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0.38% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). United Financial Advisers Lc owns 7,633 shares. Pennsylvania-based Girard has invested 0.06% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Allied Advisory Service owns 3,743 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital Llc accumulated 1,341 shares. Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 103,784 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.09% or 804,284 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank owns 0.68% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 33,567 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 210,038 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Next Grp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based First City Cap Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 33,615 shares. 132,721 were accumulated by Comm Bank & Trust. Great Lakes Ltd Company has 1.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.37M shares. Prudential Plc reported 211,982 shares. Illinois-based Thomas Story Son Lc has invested 1.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company has invested 0.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Interstate State Bank holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 99,316 shares. 13,190 were reported by Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arrow Fincl invested in 5,282 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Old Dominion has 13,465 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 47,629 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Tru Advisors L P, Illinois-based fund reported 281,979 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,443 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fluid Delivery Solutions Appoints David G. Christmas as Chief Executive Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.