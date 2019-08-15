Keating Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $369,304

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 56,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 80,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 1.74M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – REPORTS RESULTS FROM ARCTIC TRIAL IN THIRD-LINE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – EMULATE, ASTRA FORM STRATEGIC PACT ON ORGANS-ON-CHIPS TECH; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Grants Moxetumomab Pasudotox BLA Priority Review Status; 10/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6500P FROM 6300P; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase III trial for Fasenra Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s drug Fasenra flops in COPD trial; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 6.17M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Mgmt Ltd invested in 2,640 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Company Limited Company stated it has 1.85 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Doliver Advisors Lp holds 6,682 shares. 1.52 million were accumulated by First Tru Advsrs L P. Sterling Glob Strategies Llc has 10,904 shares for 6.32% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 30,000 are held by Starr Incorporated. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 3,185 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 78,060 shares or 3.17% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 15.26M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.67% or 76,221 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 19,678 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hartford Mngmt reported 29,790 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 34,137 shares to 104,862 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,454 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

