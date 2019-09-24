Keating Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Value Declined; Manor Road Capital Partners Stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) Has Boosted by $36.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 12,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 45,494 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, down from 58,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 5.42 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.22M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 3.48 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016

More important recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Liberty Global (LBTYB) Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3,200 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 17,572 are held by Reik & Ltd. 1.34 million were accumulated by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Buckingham Capital holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,846 shares. Bouchey Fincl Gp Limited owns 4,483 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Limited Com reported 2.64 million shares stake. Welch Gp Lc owns 201,089 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Pure Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eagle Asset Management, a Florida-based fund reported 938,874 shares. Fdx Advsr invested in 0.34% or 61,664 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 56,971 shares. 16.02M are held by Fmr Ltd Co. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 8,211 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 45,040 shares to 234,750 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” with publication date: August 26, 2019.