Keating Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Cummins (CMI) Position as Market Value Declined; Leuthold Group Trimmed Its Intel Corp. (INTC) Holding as Market Value Declined

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 69,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 13,179 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 82,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 27.88M shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 1.32 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 159,801 shares to 246,571 shares, valued at $30.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.