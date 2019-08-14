Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Holding By $2.30 Million; ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT COMMON SHARES (ASXSF) Shorts Down By 93.33%

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:ASXSF) had a decrease of 93.33% in short interest. ASXSF’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 93.33% from 1,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.0062 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2692. About 100 shares traded. Elysee Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASXSF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) stake by 65.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keating Investment Counselors Inc acquired 88,485 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 223,440 shares with $5.89 million value, up from 134,955 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co. now has $18.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 2.86M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Elysee Development Corp. operates as an investment and venture capital firm that makes growth capital investments. The company has market cap of $7.33 million. The firm makes investments, with a focus on the natural resource sector. It has a 5.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of equity investments in small and medium sized public companies, with a focus on precious and specialty metals; and investments in convertible debentures of mining companies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory Capital has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Montgomery Inv Mngmt has invested 0.72% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pnc Finance Services holds 0.01% or 299,511 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life, Japan-based fund reported 54,671 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Nomura reported 118,085 shares stake. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 201,829 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 43,644 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc has 223,440 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 585,344 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,471 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 34,414 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.01% or 12,024 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1.11% or 180,925 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. Stockfish Devin W also bought $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares.

