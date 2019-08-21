Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) as Market Value Rose; Hills Bank & Trust Company Stake in Alliant (LNT) Lowered by $545,153 as Stock Value Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 571,987 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT- EXPECTS WIND TO BE ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF ITS IOWA TOTAL CAPACITY BY END OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 3.92M shares traded or 39.20% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 378,714 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 1.35M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 216,622 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc accumulated 2,370 shares. Regions Financial has 0.58% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 10,111 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 138,463 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Cleararc Capital invested 0.05% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 4.39 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 25,149 shares. Cohen Steers, a New York-based fund reported 2.97 million shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 9,424 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 8,511 shares. Indiana-based Spectrum Mgmt Gru has invested 0.31% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT).