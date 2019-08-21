Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake; Emcor Group (EME) SI Decreased By 14.81%

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 37.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keating Investment Counselors Inc acquired 51,975 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 189,710 shares with $4.59M value, up from 137,735 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 3.92 million shares traded or 39.20% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) had a decrease of 14.81% in short interest. EME’s SI was 560,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.81% from 658,200 shares previously. With 359,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)’s short sellers to cover EME’s short positions. The SI to Emcor Group Inc’s float is 1.02%. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.31. About 232,000 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 Rev $7.6B-$7.7B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 26/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B

Among 2 analysts covering EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EMCOR Group has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $84’s average target is 2.05% above currents $82.31 stock price. EMCOR Group had 4 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $9500 target. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold EMCOR Group, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.87 million shares or 3.81% less from 52.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 13,365 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 292 shares. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial holds 23,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 504,383 shares. Moreover, Matarin Capital has 0.32% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). 994,518 were reported by Wells Fargo And Comm Mn. Brinker Cap has 0.08% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Bessemer Grp reported 26,194 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 227,357 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has 38,511 shares. Farmers & Merchants has invested 0% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Blackrock has invested 0.02% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Moreover, Zacks Inv Mgmt has 0.08% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. The firm designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; cranes and rigging; millwrighting; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding. It has a 15.02 P/E ratio. It also offers building services to facilities, such as commercial and government site activities and maintenance; reception, security, and catering; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base activities support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; installation and support for building systems; technical consulting and diagnostics; small modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and program development, management, and maintenance services for energy systems.