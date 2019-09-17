Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised By $871,455 Its Cal (CALM) Holding; Gartner (IT) Shorts Up By 10.5%

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased Cal (CALM) stake by 15.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Keating Investment Counselors Inc acquired 21,255 shares as Cal (CALM)’s stock declined 3.70%. The Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 158,235 shares with $6.60 million value, up from 136,980 last quarter. Cal now has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 239,876 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods Beats Sales Expectations As Egg Prices Jump — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q EPS Boosted 72c by Tax Benefit; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods 3Q Net $96.3M; 30/03/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS, NAMES SHERMAN MILLER PRESIDENT & COO; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods: 3Q Average Customer Selling Prices Up 36.7%; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – BASED ON 2017 HARVESTED CROPS, EXPECT TO HAVE AN AMPLE SUPPLY OF CO’S PRIMARY FEED INGREDIENTS FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) had an increase of 10.5% in short interest. IT’s SI was 3.32 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.5% from 3.01M shares previously. With 359,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)’s short sellers to cover IT’s short positions. The SI to Gartner Inc’s float is 3.83%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 396,508 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 14/03/2018 – C3i Solutions Listed in Gartner’s Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers and the Gartner Magic Quadrant; 08/05/2018 – Sailthru Named to Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for the Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 09/04/2018 – REAN Cloud Recognized Second Year in a Row in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers,; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 08/05/2018 – Jumio Named a Representative Vendor by Gartner in 2018 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration; 23/04/2018 – DJ Gartner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IT); 16/05/2018 – Cyberwrite Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Insurance by Gartner for Its Cyberrisk Profiling Technology; 26/03/2018 – SmartBear is Only Vendor Scored in Top 4 Product Scores for All 5 Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Software; 16/04/2018 – Flexera named a Leader in Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.56, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CALM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 30.86 million shares or 6.89% more from 28.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology , supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. The company has market cap of $12.56 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research, Consulting, and Events. It has a 58.05 P/E ratio. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold Gartner, Inc. shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

