Keating Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Stake in Cummins (CMI) as Stock Price Declined; As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Upped Holding

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.09M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 36.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 427,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.47 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $584.78M for 10.08 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,630 shares. Korea stated it has 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 245,638 were reported by Raymond James And. Cumberland Advisors holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 9,900 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 15,502 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 53,327 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 614,285 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Asset reported 11,419 shares. Carroll Associates holds 0.01% or 645 shares in its portfolio. American Intl Grp Incorporated reported 71,278 shares stake. 9,498 are held by Parsons Cap Management Ri. 1,835 were accumulated by First Western Cap Mgmt. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 221,882 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The California-based Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Howe Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Counsel Lc Ny accumulated 713,457 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Com invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 74,113 are held by Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Company. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 32,099 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd has invested 0.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Btim holds 0.12% or 159,846 shares. 505,138 were reported by Hl Limited Liability Corporation. Alyeska Inv Ltd Partnership reported 2.67M shares stake. Patten Gp holds 1.63% or 70,321 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 37,189 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 22,765 shares. Private Tru Na invested in 0.73% or 65,164 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 10,586 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s How Intel Stock (INTC) Could Rally to $58 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Semiconductor Stocks Blasting Higher â€” And How to Profit From the Surge – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News for Aug 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.