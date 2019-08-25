Keating Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Position by $1.62 Million as Shares Declined; As Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Valuation Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $2.05 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 108,659 shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 30,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 111,312 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, down from 141,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 27/03/2018 – Xplore Wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pa Qual Muni Inc Fd (NQP) by 76,683 shares to 288,930 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Nj Qu (MUJ) by 151,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

