Keating Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Holding in Cummins (CMI) as Stock Rose; Old West Investment Management Has Increased Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) as Shares Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $167.65. About 518,072 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) by 621.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 161,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 187,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 25,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 14.03M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 07/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – NOTE OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Teva Raises Outlook After 1Q Results; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Teva” Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE 40 Mg/mL; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M also sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $30,900 were sold by Embree Tracy A.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.99 million for 9.66 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 66,176 shares to 116,619 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 223,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).