Keating Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Cummins (CMI) Position; Pdt Partners Decreased Mastec (MTZ) Stake By $2.04 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 37.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 8,865 shares with $1.40M value, down from 14,135 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $22.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.07M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 29.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc sold 42,427 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 103,500 shares with $4.98 million value, down from 145,927 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $4.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 653,045 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 12.75% above currents $142.8 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the shares of CMI in report on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Loop Capital given on Tuesday, July 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.03% or 5,620 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0.18% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,502 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakworth holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 40 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 9,962 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Envestnet Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 153,803 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 1,716 shares. Field Main Savings Bank holds 1,425 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Lifeplan Gp has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 25 shares. Cambridge Research holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 56,578 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn has invested 0.6% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 5,519 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lau Associate Lc holds 0.79% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 9,750 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 198,405 are held by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company reported 128,041 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability reported 14,300 shares. Southport Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 555,513 shares. Moreover, Pdts Prtn Ltd Company has 0.28% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 103,500 shares. Corbyn Mgmt Md owns 253,374 shares. 6,618 were accumulated by Hrt Ltd Liability. The New York-based Kings Point Cap has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 25,491 shares stake. Elk Creek Llc stated it has 403,846 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial invested in 0.01% or 41,019 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 167 shares stake. Captrust Fin has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Among 7 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MasTec has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $61.88’s average target is 3.43% above currents $59.83 stock price. MasTec had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Monday, March 4 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6700 target in Monday, August 5 report. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital.

