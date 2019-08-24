Keating Investment Counselors Has Increased Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) as Market Value Declined; Jacobs & Co Raised Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $316,938

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 3,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 46,337 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 4.21M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Fincl Inc reported 64,805 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 585,344 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.06% or 18,616 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 3.17M shares or 0.04% of the stock. C Worldwide Group A S holds 0.36% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 1.08 million shares. Texas Yale Capital invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The Washington-based Perkins Coie has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 55,289 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. American Research And Mngmt invested in 1.19% or 158,862 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc owns 163,719 shares. Natl Service Wi invested in 39,705 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,234 shares to 13,472 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Companies Inc. by 1,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,658 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).