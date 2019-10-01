Keating Investment Counselors Has Increased Its Cal (CALM) Holding; Rr Partners LP Boosted Meritage Homes (MTH) Stake By $2.30 Million

Rr Partners Lp increased Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) stake by 5.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp acquired 45,000 shares as Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)’s stock rose 21.65%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 904,521 shares with $46.44M value, up from 859,521 last quarter. Meritage Homes Corp now has $2.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.26. About 77,760 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased Cal (CALM) stake by 15.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Keating Investment Counselors Inc acquired 21,255 shares as Cal (CALM)’s stock declined 3.70%. The Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 158,235 shares with $6.60M value, up from 136,980 last quarter. Cal now has $1.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 345,109 shares traded. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) has declined 11.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CALM News: 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 16/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC CALM.O – EGGS INVOLVED IN RECALL HAVE POTENTIAL TO BE CONTAMINATED WITH SALMONELLA BRAENDERUP; 02/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods CEO: Good Demand, More Exports — Commodity Comment; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALM); 24/05/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 17/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE 3Q EPS $1.99, EST. $1.26; 02/04/2018 – CAL-MAINE FOODS INC – BASED ON 2017 HARVESTED CROPS, EXPECT TO HAVE AN AMPLE SUPPLY OF CO’S PRIMARY FEED INGREDIENTS FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk; 16/04/2018 – Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces Voluntary Shell Egg Recall Due to Possible Health Risk

More notable recent Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cal-Maine Foods, G1 Therapeutics, and Teekay LNG Partners Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Have Dropped 11%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) were released by: Ft.com and their article: “US stocks rise but Nasdaq has first quarterly decline of 2019 – Financial Times” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks Making Massive Post-Earnings Moves – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 12,908 shares to 98,404 valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 9,828 shares and now owns 25,107 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.56, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CALM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 30.86 million shares or 6.89% more from 28.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Personal Cap Advisors Corporation stated it has 0.12% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Victory Capital has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Riverhead Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Diversified Investment Strategies Lc has 120,075 shares for 4.82% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Inc reported 1.74M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. First Personal Svcs invested in 0.09% or 7,465 shares. Mariner Ltd Com accumulated 108,890 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Tru Advisors LP reported 54,227 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 12,128 shares. 49,641 were accumulated by Prudential. American Intll Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) for 23,483 shares. 13,995 were accumulated by Utd Services Automobile Association. Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM). Metropolitan Life has 0.01% invested in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Among 2 analysts covering Meritage (NYSE:MTH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Meritage has $8200 highest and $67.5000 lowest target. $74.75’s average target is 6.39% above currents $70.26 stock price. Meritage had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 18.

Rr Partners Lp decreased Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) stake by 74,098 shares to 192,502 valued at $43.26M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apergy Corp stake by 37,600 shares and now owns 2.10 million shares. Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) was reduced too.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Meritage Homes to offer insurance products for new home buyers – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Meritage Homes Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MTH) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 81% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes announces continued strong order growth through August 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Years in the making, work begins on 400-home Triangle community – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.