Keating Investment Counselors Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Share Value Declined; White Pine Capital Lowered Position in Reading Intl Cl A (RDI) by $622,140 as Shares Declined

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Reading Intl Cl A (RDI) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 51,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% . The institutional investor held 79,260 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 131,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Reading Intl Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 22,495 shares traded. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 16.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q EPS 13c; 16/03/2018 – Record 2017 and Fourth Quarter Results Announced by Reading International; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Net $3M; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q EPS 32c; 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE; 26/03/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 106% to 9 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDI); 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Rev $75.8M; 24/04/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 10 Days; 10/05/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC RDI.O – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.13

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 12,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 45,494 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, down from 58,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $131.5. About 3.54M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 21,255 shares to 158,235 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 45,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36B for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Opportunity Beckons – Know When To Strike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “USPTO to review validity of Imbruvica patent – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Global (Uk) stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 171,209 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Graybill Bartz And Associates Limited stated it has 21,176 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westwood Mgmt Il reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Crestwood Advsr Group Limited holds 2.24% or 355,163 shares. Bender Robert & Associate holds 5,046 shares. Milestone Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,091 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Communication Ma stated it has 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lafayette Inc has invested 3.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capstone Financial Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Frontier Inv Mngmt invested in 2.57% or 275,680 shares. Sonata Gp Inc stated it has 4,991 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 78,419 shares. Forbes J M Company Llp has 2.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 102,519 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold RDI shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.30 million shares or 1.40% less from 8.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Teton Advisors Inc owns 525,269 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) for 24,797 shares. Jbf Cap Inc holds 0.5% or 211,867 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I has 0.59% invested in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) for 305,975 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 40,191 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation reported 839,990 shares. 74,962 are owned by State Bank Of Mellon. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). American Gp stated it has 10,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,707 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Llc invested in 2,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Finance Corp reported 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 33,607 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 213,849 shares.