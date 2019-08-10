Keating Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) as Share Value Rose; Page Arthur B Position In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Has Increased

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s ‘Long Runway’ to Retail Success: Report — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 56,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 80,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 4.12M shares traded or 26.91% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 27/04/2018 – EMA Committee Recommends Expanded Use of AstraZeneca Cancer Drug; 09/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Be Responsible for Further Development and Commercialization of IONIS-AZ6-2.5-L(RX); 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved in US for Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalaemia; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s drug Fasenra flops in COPD trial; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: LOKELMATM Approved in U.S. for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalemia; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18B for 24.87 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1.08% or 29,668 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Lc invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 261,514 shares. Roosevelt Gp Incorporated reported 18,098 shares. Pictet Fincl Bank Trust invested in 3,493 shares. King Luther Cap invested in 215,657 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Oh accumulated 1,416 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,447 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 14.56% or 14,415 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 27,480 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Essex Fincl Svcs reported 4,284 shares stake. Southeast Asset holds 0.13% or 264 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa, France-based fund reported 161,396 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited reported 23,479 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advsrs has 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).