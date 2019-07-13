Keating Investment Counselors Has Cut Cummins (CMI) Position by $827,390; Savant Capital Has Boosted Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $800,226

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.89M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.23M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 12,423 shares stake. 28,106 are owned by Utah Retirement. Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 207,975 shares. Conning Inc invested 1.39% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Citigroup owns 123,134 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Oakworth Capital Inc accumulated 40 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% or 308,168 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications has 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,118 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Piedmont Inv Advsrs has 58,701 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 216,056 shares. The California-based Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Utd Service Automobile Association invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 105,319 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. Another trade for 206 shares valued at $30,900 was made by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6. 423 shares valued at $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51 million for 9.86 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Colonial Trust Advsrs has 0.75% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 20,922 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 1.06M shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Rowland And Communication Inv Counsel Adv reported 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Texas-based Chilton Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Captrust Advisors invested in 0.24% or 31,227 shares. 54,641 are held by Chemical Bancorp. 4,842 are owned by Brown Capital Mgmt Lc. 20,638 were reported by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne. First Citizens Savings Bank & has invested 0.44% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Field Main Natl Bank reported 1.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,317 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Summit Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,300 shares. Cwm Llc holds 53,394 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 65,721 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock or 3,036 shares. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. $3.99M worth of stock was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. MCKENNA ANDREW J also sold $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,317 shares to 6,904 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 4,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,349 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).