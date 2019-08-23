Keating Investment Counselors Has Boosted Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Position by $2.30 Million; Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Share Price Declined While Portolan Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $3.13 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 1.55 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 135,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The hedge fund held 186,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 322,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 336,250 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rk Cap Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 359,422 shares. 2,686 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 266,244 shares. 104,312 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 910,088 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited has 0.02% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 304,347 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.07M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 54,020 shares. Pnc Financial Group invested in 177,222 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 8,329 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.02% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 14,849 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) by 516,945 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 770,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Kvh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.